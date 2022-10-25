No matter how cynical the overall market is Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) performance over the last week is recorded -24.40%

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.34, plunging -16.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.12 and dropped to $1.0823 before settling in for the closing price of $1.53. Within the past 52 weeks, QNGY’s price has moved between $1.20 and $202.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -77.30%. With a float of $5.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.89 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 141 employees.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Scientific & Technical Instruments industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quanergy Systems Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 10.80%.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of 7.28.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -77.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -26.41

Technical Analysis of Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY)

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) saw its 5-day average volume 3.45 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Quanergy Systems Inc.’s (QNGY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 261.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 158.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.6028, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.8988. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8992 in the near term. At $2.5285, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.9369. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8615, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4531.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.96 million based on 6,032K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,015 K and income totals 17,570 K. The company made 1,190 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -25,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.