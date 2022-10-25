No matter how cynical the overall market is, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) performance over the last week is recorded -3.14%

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.1664, plunging -5.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1738 and dropped to $0.1414 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. Within the past 52 weeks, TENX’s price has moved between $0.14 and $1.64.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -20.70%. With a float of $16.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8 employees.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 18.50%, while institutional ownership is 27.50%.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0.12. This company achieved a return on equity of -732.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.60 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)

Looking closely at Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.5 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s (TENX) raw stochastic average was set at 2.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 145.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2058, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4838. However, in the short run, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1695. Second resistance stands at $0.1879. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2019. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1371, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1231. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1047.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.97 million based on 25,207K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -32,470 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,861 K in sales during its previous quarter.