No matter how cynical the overall market is, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) performance over the last week is recorded 2.45%

On October 24, 2022, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) opened at $11.575, higher 1.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.775 and dropped to $11.46 before settling in for the closing price of $11.51. Price fluctuations for GT have ranged from $10.07 to $24.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 2.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 154.00% at the time writing. With a float of $281.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $284.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 72000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.11, operating margin of +5.83, and the pretax margin is +2.94.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is 0.41%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 3,912,149. In this transaction Chairman of the Bd, CEO & Pres of this company sold 175,197 shares at a rate of $22.33, taking the stock ownership to the 483,953 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19, when Company’s President, Americas sold 54,302 for $21.88, making the entire transaction worth $1,188,128. This insider now owns 109,721 shares in total.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +4.37 while generating a return on equity of 18.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 154.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.13% during the next five years compared to -9.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.37 million, its volume of 3.34 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s (GT) raw stochastic average was set at 28.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.82 in the near term. At $11.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.19.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Key Stats

There are currently 282,803K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,478 M according to its annual income of 764,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,212 M and its income totaled 166,000 K.