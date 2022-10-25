Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 110,200 K

On October 24, 2022, Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) opened at $13.10, lower -15.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.20 and dropped to $11.78 before settling in for the closing price of $14.25. Price fluctuations for NOAH have ranged from $12.85 to $47.92 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 11.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 261.90% at the time writing. With a float of $47.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.25 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3148 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.07, operating margin of +25.23, and the pretax margin is +30.24.

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Noah Holdings Limited is 84.60%, while institutional ownership is 44.80%.

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +30.61 while generating a return on equity of 17.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 261.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.48, a number that is poised to hit 1.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)

The latest stats from [Noah Holdings Limited, NOAH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.2 million was inferior to 0.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Noah Holdings Limited’s (NOAH) raw stochastic average was set at 2.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.48.

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) Key Stats

There are currently 60,159K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 748.68 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 673,680 K according to its annual income of 206,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 110,200 K and its income totaled 52,100 K.