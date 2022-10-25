Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is expecting -12.83% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On October 24, 2022, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) opened at $210.45, higher 2.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $214.58 and dropped to $209.95 before settling in for the closing price of $208.04. Price fluctuations for NSC have ranged from $203.65 to $299.20 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 2.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 54.50% at the time writing. With a float of $231.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.18, operating margin of +39.18, and the pretax margin is +34.81.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Railroads industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Norfolk Southern Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 482,560. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $241.28, taking the stock ownership to the 32,255 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Director sold 105,420 for $248.81, making the entire transaction worth $26,229,076. This insider now owns 42,728 shares in total.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $3.47) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +26.95 while generating a return on equity of 21.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.42% during the next five years compared to 16.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.55, a number that is poised to hit 3.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

Looking closely at Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.68 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.67.

During the past 100 days, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s (NSC) raw stochastic average was set at 15.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $232.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $249.84. However, in the short run, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $215.22. Second resistance stands at $217.22. The third major resistance level sits at $219.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $210.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $207.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $205.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Key Stats

There are currently 234,874K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 49.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,142 M according to its annual income of 3,005 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,250 M and its income totaled 819,000 K.