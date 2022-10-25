Now that Agora Inc.’s volume has hit 2.01 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On October 24, 2022, Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) opened at $2.70, lower -18.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.80 and dropped to $2.53 before settling in for the closing price of $3.16. Price fluctuations for API have ranged from $2.75 to $28.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 72.60% at the time writing. With a float of $95.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1311 employees.

Agora Inc. (API) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Agora Inc. is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 50.90%.

Agora Inc. (API) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Agora Inc. (API). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agora Inc. (API)

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) saw its 5-day average volume 0.95 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Agora Inc.’s (API) raw stochastic average was set at 0.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.74 in the near term. At $2.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.20.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Key Stats

There are currently 105,871K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 295.88 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 167,980 K according to its annual income of -72,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 40,980 K and its income totaled -30,680 K.