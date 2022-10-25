Now that Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s volume has hit 5.76 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.4068, plunging -7.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.639 and dropped to $0.3311 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. Within the past 52 weeks, HCTI’s price has moved between $0.28 and $3.69.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -434.50%. With a float of $12.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.48 million.

In an organization with 71 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.80, operating margin of -15.19, and the pretax margin is -16.80.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Healthcare Triangle Inc. is 69.50%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -16.87 while generating a return on equity of -58.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -434.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.22 million. That was better than the volume of 0.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s (HCTI) raw stochastic average was set at 5.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 150.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 113.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4566, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8882. However, in the short run, Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5556. Second resistance stands at $0.7513. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8635. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2477, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1355.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.00 million based on 39,467K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 35,270 K and income totals -5,950 K. The company made 11,590 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -410 K in sales during its previous quarter.