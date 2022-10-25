Now that Top Ships Inc.’s volume has hit 0.67 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) stock priced at $4.56, up 2.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.42 and dropped to $4.55 before settling in for the closing price of $4.70. TOPS’s price has ranged from $2.10 to $32.80 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 35.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -229.30%. With a float of $2.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.60, operating margin of +28.32, and the pretax margin is +13.96.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Top Ships Inc. is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 4.80%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +15.29 while generating a return on equity of 7.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -229.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Top Ships Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.83 and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

The latest stats from [Top Ships Inc., TOPS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.71 million was inferior to 0.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, Top Ships Inc.’s (TOPS) raw stochastic average was set at 23.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 357.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 203.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.80. The third major resistance level sits at $6.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.56.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.61 million, the company has a total of 2,836K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 56,370 K while annual income is 8,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,499 K while its latest quarter income was 1,980 K.