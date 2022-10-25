Now that Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 0.98 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On October 24, 2022, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) opened at $1.41, higher 7.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.4791 and dropped to $1.32 before settling in for the closing price of $1.37. Price fluctuations for XERS have ranged from $1.19 to $3.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 115.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.30% at the time writing. With a float of $132.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 294 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.44, operating margin of -212.66, and the pretax margin is -247.48.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 140,380. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 1,508,064 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 11,228 for $2.42, making the entire transaction worth $27,158. This insider now owns 569,780 shares in total.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -247.48 while generating a return on equity of -190.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.34 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s (XERS) raw stochastic average was set at 26.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6100, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9995. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5261 in the near term. At $1.5821, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6852. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3670, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2639. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2079.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Key Stats

There are currently 135,531K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 180.91 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 49,590 K according to its annual income of -122,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 25,310 K and its income totaled -26,190 K.