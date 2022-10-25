Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 244,650 K

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $30.87, up 1.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.29 and dropped to $30.54 before settling in for the closing price of $30.65. Over the past 52 weeks, OHI has traded in a range of $24.81-$33.71.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 3.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 151.70%. With a float of $232.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.85 million.

In an organization with 70 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.76, operating margin of +53.40, and the pretax margin is +39.04.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is 0.39%, while institutional ownership is 66.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 28,730. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $28.73, taking the stock ownership to the 1,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $28.32, making the entire transaction worth $28,318. This insider now owns 14,676 shares in total.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +39.10 while generating a return on equity of 10.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 151.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.30% during the next five years compared to -1.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s (OHI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.92 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s (OHI) raw stochastic average was set at 59.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.80. However, in the short run, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.37. Second resistance stands at $31.70. The third major resistance level sits at $32.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.87.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.20 billion has total of 234,111K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,063 M in contrast with the sum of 416,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 244,650 K and last quarter income was 89,470 K.