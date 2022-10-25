OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) is -44.85% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) stock priced at $0.61, down -18.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.61 and dropped to $0.4727 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. OCFT’s price has ranged from $0.62 to $3.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.00%. With a float of $329.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $389.99 million.

In an organization with 3842 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.48, operating margin of -33.66, and the pretax margin is -35.15.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is 15.47%, while institutional ownership is 6.60%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -31.02 while generating a return on equity of -28.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.29 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s (OCFT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9115, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4131. However, in the short run, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5900. Second resistance stands at $0.6686. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7273. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4527, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3940. The third support level lies at $0.3154 if the price breaches the second support level.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 201.32 million, the company has a total of 389,994K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 640,520 K while annual income is -198,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 171,430 K while its latest quarter income was -37,010 K.