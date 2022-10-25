ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 16,540 M

On October 24, 2022, ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) opened at $56.96, lower -0.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.00 and dropped to $55.94 before settling in for the closing price of $56.60. Price fluctuations for OKE have ranged from $50.50 to $75.07 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 13.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 136.40% at the time writing. With a float of $444.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $447.45 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2847 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.48, operating margin of +16.52, and the pretax margin is +11.49.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ONEOK Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 498,462. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 8,975 shares at a rate of $55.54, taking the stock ownership to the 9,414 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Director sold 30,000 for $67.27, making the entire transaction worth $2,017,950. This insider now owns 20,679 shares in total.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.89) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +8.68 while generating a return on equity of 24.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.10% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ONEOK Inc. (OKE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 210.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ONEOK Inc. (OKE)

The latest stats from [ONEOK Inc., OKE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.49 million was inferior to 2.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.96.

During the past 100 days, ONEOK Inc.’s (OKE) raw stochastic average was set at 30.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $56.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $57.48. The third major resistance level sits at $57.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.77.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Key Stats

There are currently 446,862K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,540 M according to its annual income of 1,500 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,997 M and its income totaled 414,380 K.