Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is expecting -24.48% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On October 24, 2022, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) opened at $1.04, lower -0.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.10 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. Price fluctuations for PHUN have ranged from $1.02 to $24.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -41.50% at the time writing. With a float of $91.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 120 employees.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Phunware Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 12.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 38,912. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.95, taking the stock ownership to the 132,176 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director sold 55,983 for $4.10, making the entire transaction worth $229,530. This insider now owns 27,173 shares in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Phunware Inc. (PHUN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Looking closely at Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.32 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) raw stochastic average was set at 8.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3292, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8699. However, in the short run, Phunware Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1200. Second resistance stands at $1.1600. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9600. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9200.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Key Stats

There are currently 98,391K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 103.35 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,640 K according to its annual income of -53,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,490 K and its income totaled -17,070 K.