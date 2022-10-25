Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.14%

On October 24, 2022, Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) opened at $14.42, lower -0.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.51 and dropped to $14.21 before settling in for the closing price of $14.28. Price fluctuations for DOC have ranged from $13.42 to $19.30 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 13.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 22.30% at the time writing. With a float of $224.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 89 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.49, operating margin of +27.24, and the pretax margin is +18.96.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Physicians Realty Trust is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 178,100. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $17.81, taking the stock ownership to the 459,801 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s President and CEO sold 10,000 for $18.08, making the entire transaction worth $180,800. This insider now owns 469,801 shares in total.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.35 while generating a return on equity of 3.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.70% during the next five years compared to 11.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 167.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

The latest stats from [Physicians Realty Trust, DOC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.54 million was inferior to 2.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) raw stochastic average was set at 17.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.63. The third major resistance level sits at $14.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.03. The third support level lies at $13.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Key Stats

There are currently 226,321K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 457,700 K according to its annual income of 83,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 132,170 K and its income totaled 16,890 K.