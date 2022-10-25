PRM (Perimeter Solutions SA) climbed 2.41 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On October 24, 2022, Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) opened at $7.10, higher 2.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.40 and dropped to $7.07 before settling in for the closing price of $7.05. Price fluctuations for PRM have ranged from $6.58 to $15.14 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $153.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 226 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.08, operating margin of -164.75, and the pretax margin is -179.49.

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Perimeter Solutions SA is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 13,840,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,600,000 shares at a rate of $8.65, taking the stock ownership to the 21,600,000 shares.

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -182.10 while generating a return on equity of -95.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM)

Looking closely at Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM), its last 5-days average volume was 3.53 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Perimeter Solutions SA’s (PRM) raw stochastic average was set at 10.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.82. However, in the short run, Perimeter Solutions SA’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.39. Second resistance stands at $7.56. The third major resistance level sits at $7.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.73.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) Key Stats

There are currently 0K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 362,340 K according to its annual income of -659,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 100,970 K and its income totaled 7,220 K.