Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.72 million

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) stock priced at $10.40, down -0.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.55 and dropped to $9.65 before settling in for the closing price of $10.58. XM’s price has ranged from $9.32 to $47.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 41.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -278.50%. With a float of $147.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $582.32 million.

The firm has a total of 4808 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.92, operating margin of -96.82, and the pretax margin is -97.35.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Qualtrics International Inc. is 19.30%, while institutional ownership is 81.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 2,010,718. In this transaction Director of this company bought 72,075 shares at a rate of $27.90, taking the stock ownership to the 2,286,624 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 100,497 for $28.52, making the entire transaction worth $2,866,044. This insider now owns 2,219,883 shares in total.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -98.46 while generating a return on equity of -110.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -278.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Qualtrics International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Qualtrics International Inc., XM], we can find that recorded value of 1.9 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Qualtrics International Inc.’s (XM) raw stochastic average was set at 17.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.13. The third major resistance level sits at $11.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.00.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.06 billion, the company has a total of 581,280K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,076 M while annual income is -1,059 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 356,370 K while its latest quarter income was -279,250 K.