Qudian Inc. (QD) 20 Days SMA touches -8.50%: The odds favor the bear

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $0.81, down -7.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8523 and dropped to $0.81 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. Over the past 52 weeks, QD has traded in a range of $0.63-$2.18.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 2.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -36.70%. With a float of $177.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $248.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 940 employees.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Qudian Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 20.40%.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by -$0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.33% during the next five years compared to 4.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Qudian Inc.’s (QD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20 and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qudian Inc. (QD)

Looking closely at Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.32 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Qudian Inc.’s (QD) raw stochastic average was set at 7.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9461, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9942. However, in the short run, Qudian Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8526. Second resistance stands at $0.8736. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8949. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8103, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7890. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7680.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 210.40 million has total of 253,005K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 259,560 K in contrast with the sum of 92,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,740 K and last quarter income was -9,150 K.