Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) 20 Days SMA touches -0.60%: The odds favor the bear

October 24, 2022, Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) trading session started at the price of $101.38, that was 1.20% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $102.52 and dropped to $99.74 before settling in for the closing price of $100.99. A 52-week range for RJF has been $84.86 – $117.37.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 71.00%. With a float of $194.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.70 million.

The firm has a total of 15000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.84, operating margin of +20.29, and the pretax margin is +18.13.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Raymond James Financial Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Raymond James Financial Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 77.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 427,004. In this transaction Pres-GlobEq&Inv Banking-RJA of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $106.75, taking the stock ownership to the 21,096 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Pres-GlobEq&Inv Banking-RJA sold 6,000 for $100.21, making the entire transaction worth $601,287. This insider now owns 25,096 shares in total.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.66) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +14.19 while generating a return on equity of 18.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.26% during the next five years compared to 22.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.03, a number that is poised to hit 2.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Raymond James Financial Inc., RJF], we can find that recorded value of 2.05 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.51.

During the past 100 days, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s (RJF) raw stochastic average was set at 65.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $103.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $104.27. The third major resistance level sits at $106.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $97.67.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Key Stats

There are 215,825K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.42 billion. As of now, sales total 9,760 M while income totals 1,403 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,718 M while its last quarter net income were 301,000 K.