Recent developments with BioVie Inc. (BIVI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.51 cents.

On October 24, 2022, BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) opened at $3.46, higher 11.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.8499 and dropped to $3.21 before settling in for the closing price of $3.40. Price fluctuations for BIVI have ranged from $1.33 to $7.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 92.90% at the time writing. With a float of $6.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.98 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13 workers is very important to gauge.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BioVie Inc. is 79.64%, while institutional ownership is 4.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 10,798. In this transaction CFO of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $5.40, taking the stock ownership to the 2,000 shares.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.42) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BioVie Inc. (BIVI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioVie Inc. (BIVI)

The latest stats from [BioVie Inc., BIVI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.57 million was superior to 0.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, BioVie Inc.’s (BIVI) raw stochastic average was set at 83.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.25. The third major resistance level sits at $4.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.97. The third support level lies at $2.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) Key Stats

There are currently 30,165K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 113.74 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -26,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -8,089 K.