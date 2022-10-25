Recent developments with IMAX Corporation (IMAX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.28 cents.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.12, plunging -3.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.12 and dropped to $13.54 before settling in for the closing price of $14.05. Within the past 52 weeks, IMAX’s price has moved between $12.93 and $22.10.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -7.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 84.40%. With a float of $46.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 665 employees.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of IMAX Corporation is 7.80%, while institutional ownership is 80.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 108,791. In this transaction EVP & Chief People Officer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $18.13, taking the stock ownership to the 20,610 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s President, IMAX Theatres sold 10,791 for $16.59, making the entire transaction worth $179,073. This insider now owns 31,459 shares in total.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.60% during the next five years compared to -23.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Trading Performance Indicators

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IMAX Corporation (IMAX)

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, IMAX Corporation’s (IMAX) raw stochastic average was set at 12.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.94 in the near term. At $14.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.16. The third support level lies at $12.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 749.87 million based on 56,095K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 254,880 K and income totals -22,330 K. The company made 73,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,850 K in sales during its previous quarter.