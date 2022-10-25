Recent developments with NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.19 cents.

October 24, 2022, NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) trading session started at the price of $0.287, that was -5.57% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.29 and dropped to $0.24 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. A 52-week range for NXTP has been $0.17 – $2.33.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 82.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 64.10%. With a float of $88.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 250 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -74.01, operating margin of -290.38, and the pretax margin is -492.45.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NextPlay Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NextPlay Technologies Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 5.30%.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -462.89 while generating a return on equity of -91.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP)

The latest stats from [NextPlay Technologies Inc., NXTP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 26.06 million was superior to 1.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s (NXTP) raw stochastic average was set at 23.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 374.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 174.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2446, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3937. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2873. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3136. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3373. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2373, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2136. The third support level lies at $0.1873 if the price breaches the second support level.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) Key Stats

There are 117,933K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 46.13 million. As of now, sales total 8,200 K while income totals -37,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 470 K while its last quarter net income were -4,460 K.