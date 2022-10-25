Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $6.01, down -3.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.08 and dropped to $5.75 before settling in for the closing price of $6.04. Over the past 52 weeks, RPAY has traded in a range of $5.94-$22.57.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 70.30%. With a float of $85.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 552 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.79, operating margin of -10.90, and the pretax margin is -39.56.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Repay Holdings Corporation is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 92.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 501,240. In this transaction Director of this company bought 51,621 shares at a rate of $9.71, taking the stock ownership to the 1,495,559 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director bought 56,956 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $557,030. This insider now owns 1,443,938 shares in total.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.21) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -22.84 while generating a return on equity of -7.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Repay Holdings Corporation’s (RPAY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.89 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Repay Holdings Corporation’s (RPAY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.04 in the near term. At $6.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.38.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 588.10 million has total of 90,554K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 219,260 K in contrast with the sum of -50,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 67,430 K and last quarter income was 10 K.