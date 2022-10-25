Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On October 24, 2022, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ: REYN) opened at $28.78, higher 2.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.64 and dropped to $28.78 before settling in for the closing price of $28.68. Price fluctuations for REYN have ranged from $24.54 to $32.29 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 3.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -19.00% at the time writing. With a float of $54.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.90 million.

In an organization with 5600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is 74.17%, while institutional ownership is 32.10%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.26) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.50% during the next five years compared to 31.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ: REYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 78.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.35 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s (REYN) raw stochastic average was set at 91.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.59. However, in the short run, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.83. Second resistance stands at $30.17. The third major resistance level sits at $30.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.11.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ: REYN) Key Stats

There are currently 209,863K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.07 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,556 M according to its annual income of 324,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 917,000 K and its income totaled 52,000 K.