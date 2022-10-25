Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) posted a 2.08% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $31.45, plunging -1.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.79 and dropped to $29.45 before settling in for the closing price of $31.92. Within the past 52 weeks, RIVN’s price has moved between $19.25 and $179.47.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 56.90%. With a float of $796.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $908.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10422 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1203.64, operating margin of -7672.73, and the pretax margin is -8523.64.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 9.70%, while institutional ownership is 64.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 65,342. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,753 shares at a rate of $37.27, taking the stock ownership to the 79,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Director bought 40,000 for $29.31, making the entire transaction worth $1,172,400. This insider now owns 92,616 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.44) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8523.64 while generating a return on equity of -40.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 53.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -27.93, a number that is poised to hit -1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Looking closely at Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN), its last 5-days average volume was 11.22 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 18.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.34.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 41.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.15. However, in the short run, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.27. Second resistance stands at $33.20. The third major resistance level sits at $34.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.59.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 27.64 billion based on 916,191K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 55,000 K and income totals -4,688 M. The company made 364,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,712 M in sales during its previous quarter.