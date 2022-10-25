Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) average volume reaches $10.68M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock priced at $10.15, up 0.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.24 and dropped to $9.70 before settling in for the closing price of $10.14. HOOD’s price has ranged from $6.81 to $41.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 82.40%. With a float of $563.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $874.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3800 employees.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 63.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 274,841. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 27,181 shares at a rate of $10.11, taking the stock ownership to the 211,567 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,000 for $10.67, making the entire transaction worth $213,414. This insider now owns 415,084 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.45 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Robinhood Markets Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Looking closely at Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), its last 5-days average volume was 6.83 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 17.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 70.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.74. However, in the short run, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.40. Second resistance stands at $10.59. The third major resistance level sits at $10.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.32.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.71 billion, the company has a total of 880,334K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,815 M while annual income is -3,686 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 318,000 K while its latest quarter income was -295,000 K.