Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) is -24.45% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) stock priced at $0.86, down -3.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.875 and dropped to $0.7821 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. SEEL’s price has ranged from $0.48 to $2.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -70.30%. With a float of $103.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.07 million.

In an organization with 15 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 33.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 9,789. In this transaction Director of this company bought 16,000 shares at a rate of $0.61, taking the stock ownership to the 16,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s insider bought 66,667 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $56,840. This insider now owns 3,281,546 shares in total.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.75 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s (SEEL) raw stochastic average was set at 24.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0801, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9300. However, in the short run, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8680. Second resistance stands at $0.9179. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9609. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7751, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7321. The third support level lies at $0.6822 if the price breaches the second support level.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 92.22 million, the company has a total of 106,091K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -66,050 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -21,272 K.