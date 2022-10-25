Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) with a beta value of 1.27 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) stock priced at $42.00, down -0.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.21 and dropped to $41.06 before settling in for the closing price of $41.69. ST’s price has ranged from $36.64 to $65.58 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 3.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 130.10%. With a float of $154.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 21300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.20, operating margin of +16.19, and the pretax margin is +10.86.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 87,858. In this transaction SVP, Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 1,800 shares at a rate of $48.81, taking the stock ownership to the 16,389 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Director sold 12,900 for $45.79, making the entire transaction worth $590,708. This insider now owns 21,536 shares in total.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.83 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.54 while generating a return on equity of 12.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.20% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)

Looking closely at Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST), its last 5-days average volume was 1.59 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s (ST) raw stochastic average was set at 38.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.24. However, in the short run, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.20. Second resistance stands at $42.78. The third major resistance level sits at $43.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $39.90.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.28 billion, the company has a total of 155,252K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,821 M while annual income is 363,580 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,021 M while its latest quarter income was 34,840 K.