Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) posted a -10.16% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $55.70, down -7.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.53 and dropped to $52.07 before settling in for the closing price of $56.13. Over the past 52 weeks, SIMO has traded in a range of $55.29-$98.65.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 150.70%. With a float of $27.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.85 million.

The firm has a total of 1434 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.97, operating margin of +26.66, and the pretax margin is +26.82.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.53) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +21.69 while generating a return on equity of 32.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 150.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 12.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s (SIMO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 715.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, SIMO], we can find that recorded value of 0.33 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.35.

During the past 100 days, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s (SIMO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $58.03. The third major resistance level sits at $59.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $46.15.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.72 billion has total of 33,046K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 922,100 K in contrast with the sum of 200,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 241,980 K and last quarter income was 54,500 K.