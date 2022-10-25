So-Young International Inc. (SY) volume exceeds 0.52 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $0.56, down -7.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5676 and dropped to $0.51 before settling in for the closing price of $0.57. Over the past 52 weeks, SY has traded in a range of $0.55-$5.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 103.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -247.90%. With a float of $51.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2085 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.63, operating margin of +1.97, and the pretax margin is -0.97.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of So-Young International Inc. is 50.78%, while institutional ownership is 67.50%.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -0.49 while generating a return on equity of -0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -247.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.03% during the next five years compared to 40.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at So-Young International Inc.’s (SY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of So-Young International Inc. (SY)

Looking closely at So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.38 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, So-Young International Inc.’s (SY) raw stochastic average was set at 2.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7994, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4032. However, in the short run, So-Young International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5581. Second resistance stands at $0.5916. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6157. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5005, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4764. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4429.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 57.42 million has total of 105,315K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 265,590 K in contrast with the sum of -1,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 46,150 K and last quarter income was -4,820 K.