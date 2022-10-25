SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 32.45 million

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock priced at $5.14, up 0.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.20 and dropped to $4.97 before settling in for the closing price of $5.15. SOFI’s price has ranged from $4.77 to $24.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -149.50%. With a float of $819.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $910.05 million.

The firm has a total of 2500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.65, operating margin of -34.79, and the pretax margin is -44.24.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 33.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 54,601,197. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 6,683,133 shares at a rate of $8.17, taking the stock ownership to the 83,216,977 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,381,785 for $7.99, making the entire transaction worth $43,000,462. This insider now owns 89,900,110 shares in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -44.49 while generating a return on equity of -12.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -149.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SoFi Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SoFi Technologies Inc., SOFI], we can find that recorded value of 34.04 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 49.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 10.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.34. The third major resistance level sits at $5.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.80.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.64 billion, the company has a total of 915,824K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,088 M while annual income is -483,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 389,310 K while its latest quarter income was -95,840 K.