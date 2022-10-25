Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.62 million

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) stock priced at $27.50, down -0.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.58 and dropped to $26.58 before settling in for the closing price of $27.17. SFM’s price has ranged from $21.42 to $35.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -13.50%. With a float of $106.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.07 million.

The firm has a total of 31000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.21, operating margin of +5.55, and the pretax margin is +5.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Grocery Stores Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 76,796. In this transaction Chief Merchandising Officer of this company sold 2,565 shares at a rate of $29.94, taking the stock ownership to the 40,544 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Chief Store Operations Officer sold 59,607 for $30.26, making the entire transaction worth $1,803,427. This insider now owns 9,787 shares in total.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.79 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.00 while generating a return on equity of 26.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.43% during the next five years compared to 20.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., SFM], we can find that recorded value of 1.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s (SFM) raw stochastic average was set at 33.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.05. The third major resistance level sits at $28.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.52.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.81 billion, the company has a total of 107,455K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,100 M while annual income is 244,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,595 M while its latest quarter income was 62,000 K.