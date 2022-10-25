TECK (Teck Resources Limited) dropped -2.67 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $34.50, plunging -2.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.875 and dropped to $33.99 before settling in for the closing price of $35.21. Within the past 52 weeks, TECK’s price has moved between $24.72 and $45.90.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 428.30%. With a float of $509.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $536.40 million.

The firm has a total of 10600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.09, operating margin of +32.11, and the pretax margin is +33.64.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Teck Resources Limited is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.38) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +21.27 while generating a return on equity of 13.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 428.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Trading Performance Indicators

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teck Resources Limited (TECK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Teck Resources Limited, TECK], we can find that recorded value of 3.53 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Teck Resources Limited’s (TECK) raw stochastic average was set at 45.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.26. The third major resistance level sits at $35.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.00.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.60 billion based on 509,017K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,756 M and income totals 2,288 M. The company made 4,532 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,312 M in sales during its previous quarter.