Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) volume exceeds 5.13 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On October 24, 2022, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) opened at $24.33, higher 2.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.85 and dropped to $23.63 before settling in for the closing price of $24.03. Price fluctuations for TDOC have ranged from $23.08 to $156.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 75.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 49.00% at the time writing. With a float of $159.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.38 million.

The firm has a total of 5100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.96, operating margin of -11.76, and the pretax margin is -18.92.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Teladoc Health Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 87.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 24,040. In this transaction SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $24.04, taking the stock ownership to the 24,408 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 23, when Company’s CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER sold 220 for $27.65, making the entire transaction worth $6,084. This insider now owns 1,576 shares in total.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$19.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.64) by -$18.58. This company achieved a net margin of -21.09 while generating a return on equity of -2.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -61.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Teladoc Health Inc., TDOC], we can find that recorded value of 4.68 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, Teladoc Health Inc.’s (TDOC) raw stochastic average was set at 7.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.59. The third major resistance level sits at $26.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.67.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Key Stats

There are currently 161,183K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,033 M according to its annual income of -428,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 592,380 K and its income totaled -3,101 M.