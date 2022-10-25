The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 873,650 K

October 24, 2022, The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) trading session started at the price of $1.01, that was -9.02% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.025 and dropped to $0.91 before settling in for the closing price of $1.02. A 52-week range for BODY has been $0.91 – $5.62.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -22.90%. With a float of $145.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $307.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1021 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.88, operating margin of -22.92, and the pretax margin is -27.92.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Beachbody Company Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of The Beachbody Company Inc. is 16.70%, while institutional ownership is 37.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 490,725. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 225,000 shares at a rate of $2.18, taking the stock ownership to the 2,864,679 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s insider bought 363,800 for $2.22, making the entire transaction worth $806,726. This insider now owns 2,639,679 shares in total.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -26.14 while generating a return on equity of -70.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY)

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, The Beachbody Company Inc.’s (BODY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2098, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5833. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9987 in the near term. At $1.0693, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1137. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8837, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8393. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7687.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Key Stats

There are 310,757K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 303.23 million. As of now, sales total 873,650 K while income totals -228,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 179,140 K while its last quarter net income were -41,870 K.