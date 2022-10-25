TIM S.A. (TIMB) 20 Days SMA touches 2.68%: The odds favor the bear

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $11.91, plunging -3.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.02 and dropped to $11.80 before settling in for the closing price of $12.22. Within the past 52 weeks, TIMB’s price has moved between $9.42 and $15.35.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 2.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 60.40%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $484.09 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9156 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

TIM S.A. (TIMB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TIM S.A. is 68.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%.

TIM S.A. (TIMB) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.10% during the next five years compared to 31.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) Trading Performance Indicators

TIM S.A. (TIMB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TIM S.A. (TIMB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.58 million, its volume of 0.96 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, TIM S.A.’s (TIMB) raw stochastic average was set at 25.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.97 in the near term. At $12.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.53.

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.71 billion based on 484,160K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,346 M and income totals 547,960 K. The company made 1,091 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 56,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.