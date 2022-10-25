Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 546,120 K

October 24, 2022, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) trading session started at the price of $17.90, that was -2.12% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.25 and dropped to $17.20 before settling in for the closing price of $17.92. A 52-week range for TNP has been $6.95 – $19.20.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 2.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 212.10%. With a float of $19.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.40 million.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is 33.30%, while institutional ownership is 15.10%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 212.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -43.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.58, a number that is poised to hit 2.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.34 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s (TNP) raw stochastic average was set at 84.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.13 in the near term. At $18.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.03.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Key Stats

There are 18,196K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 504.45 million. As of now, sales total 546,120 K while income totals -151,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 216,700 K while its last quarter net income were 46,230 K.