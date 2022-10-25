UNH (UnitedHealth Group Incorporated) climbed 1.47 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On October 24, 2022, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) opened at $538.07, higher 1.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $546.48 and dropped to $537.80 before settling in for the closing price of $533.73. Price fluctuations for UNH have ranged from $436.00 to $553.29 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 9.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.80% at the time writing. With a float of $930.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $937.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 350000 employees.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 252,201. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 465 shares at a rate of $542.37, taking the stock ownership to the 34,786 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Pres. & COO, UHG & CEO, UHC sold 14,715 for $543.32, making the entire transaction worth $7,994,939. This insider now owns 50,108 shares in total.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $5.2) by $0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +6.01 while generating a return on equity of 25.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.22% during the next five years compared to 20.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 20.41, a number that is poised to hit 5.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 24.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Looking closely at UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH), its last 5-days average volume was 2.55 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.27.

During the past 100 days, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (UNH) raw stochastic average was set at 88.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $522.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $505.06. However, in the short run, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $546.12. Second resistance stands at $550.64. The third major resistance level sits at $554.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $537.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $533.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $528.76.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Key Stats

There are currently 935,383K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 494.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 287,597 M according to its annual income of 17,285 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 80,894 M and its income totaled 5,262 M.