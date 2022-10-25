Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) average volume reaches $1.14M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

October 24, 2022, Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) trading session started at the price of $113.85, that was -0.77% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $117.00 and dropped to $109.22 before settling in for the closing price of $117.61. A 52-week range for WSM has been $101.58 – $223.32.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 71.30%. With a float of $65.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.18 million.

The firm has a total of 12200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.05, operating margin of +17.62, and the pretax margin is +17.60.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Williams-Sonoma Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 3,008,582. In this transaction PRESIDENT & CEO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $150.43, taking the stock ownership to the 501,653 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s PRESIDENT POTTERY BARN BRAND sold 12,000 for $148.69, making the entire transaction worth $1,784,280. This insider now owns 43,477 shares in total.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.9) by $0.6. This company achieved a net margin of +13.66 while generating a return on equity of 67.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 34.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.06, a number that is poised to hit 3.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Williams-Sonoma Inc., WSM], we can find that recorded value of 1.39 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.85.

During the past 100 days, Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s (WSM) raw stochastic average was set at 14.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $137.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $138.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $119.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $122.09. The third major resistance level sits at $127.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $111.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $106.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $103.83.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) Key Stats

There are 66,711K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.51 billion. As of now, sales total 8,246 M while income totals 1,126 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,138 M while its last quarter net income were 267,080 K.