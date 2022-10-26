-1.64% percent quarterly performance for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) is not indicative of the underlying story

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) kicked off on Tuesday, down -0.60% from the previous trading daybefore settling in for the closing price of $21.77. Over the past 52 weeks, EDR has traded in a range of $17.42-$35.28.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 16.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 56.20%. With a float of $51.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7700 employees.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 58.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 491,296. In this transaction Chief Communications Officer of this company sold 19,502 shares at a rate of $25.19, taking the stock ownership to the 3,231 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 29,725 for $25.12, making the entire transaction worth $746,636. This insider now owns 46,510 shares in total.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.43) by -$0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to -32.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s (EDR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR)

Looking closely at Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.76 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s (EDR) raw stochastic average was set at 40.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.64. However, in the short run, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.93. Second resistance stands at $22.22. The third major resistance level sits at $22.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.95.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.04 billion has total of 704,687K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,078 M in contrast with the sum of -328,310 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,313 M and last quarter income was 25,810 K.