$1.74M in average volume shows that United Maritime Corporation (USEA) is heading in the right direction

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.60, plunging -3.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.68 and dropped to $2.47 before settling in for the closing price of $2.58. Within the past 52 weeks, USEA’s price has moved between $0.80 and $8.95.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 98.90%. With a float of $8.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.86 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.99, operating margin of +39.42, and the pretax margin is +29.35.

United Maritime Corporation (USEA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of United Maritime Corporation is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%.

United Maritime Corporation (USEA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +29.35 while generating a return on equity of 30.24.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA) Trading Performance Indicators

United Maritime Corporation (USEA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.44

Technical Analysis of United Maritime Corporation (USEA)

Looking closely at United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

However, in the short run, United Maritime Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.62. Second resistance stands at $2.76. The third major resistance level sits at $2.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.20.

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 21.99 million based on 1,512K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,400 K and income totals 2,170 K.