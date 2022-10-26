$1.77M in average volume shows that Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is heading in the right direction

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.50, soaring 6.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.05 and dropped to $8.50 before settling in for the closing price of $8.48. Within the past 52 weeks, HAYW’s price has moved between $7.97 and $28.65.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 215.10%. With a float of $203.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.57, operating margin of +23.76, and the pretax margin is +18.56.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 1,951,489. In this transaction Senior Vice President and CFO of this company sold 140,501 shares at a rate of $13.89, taking the stock ownership to the 175,282 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s SVP, Chief HR Officer sold 968 for $15.06, making the entire transaction worth $14,578. This insider now owns 49,097 shares in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.35) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 16.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 215.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) saw its 5-day average volume 1.75 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s (HAYW) raw stochastic average was set at 12.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.23 in the near term. At $9.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.31. The third support level lies at $8.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.90 billion based on 215,938K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,402 M and income totals 203,730 K. The company made 399,440 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 66,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.