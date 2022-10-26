-11.52% percent quarterly performance for AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB) stock priced at $174.22, up 3.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $178.88 and dropped to $174.195 before settling in for the closing price of $173.20. AVB’s price has ranged from $168.05 to $259.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 22.00%. With a float of $139.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.63 million.

The firm has a total of 2927 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.90, operating margin of +25.58, and the pretax margin is +43.28.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of AvalonBay Communities Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 59,134. In this transaction EVP-General Counsel of this company sold 245 shares at a rate of $240.94, taking the stock ownership to the 17,932 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 5,000 for $243.79, making the entire transaction worth $1,218,966. This insider now owns 45,990 shares in total.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.99 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +42.94 while generating a return on equity of 9.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.04% during the next five years compared to -0.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 66.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.81, a number that is poised to hit 1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AvalonBay Communities Inc., AVB], we can find that recorded value of 0.75 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.51.

During the past 100 days, AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s (AVB) raw stochastic average was set at 20.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $193.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $216.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $180.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $181.98. The third major resistance level sits at $185.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $175.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $172.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $171.02.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.59 billion, the company has a total of 139,831K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,295 M while annual income is 1,004 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 644,560 K while its latest quarter income was 138,690 K.