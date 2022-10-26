2.99% volatility in W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 25, 2022, W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) opened at $71.15, higher 3.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.52 and dropped to $71.13 before settling in for the closing price of $71.09. Price fluctuations for WPC have ranged from $67.76 to $89.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 7.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.10% at the time writing. With a float of $205.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 183 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.92, operating margin of +53.16, and the pretax margin is +32.94.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of W. P. Carey Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 64.00%.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.43) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +30.79 while generating a return on equity of 5.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 256.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.8 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.13.

During the past 100 days, W. P. Carey Inc.’s (WPC) raw stochastic average was set at 26.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $74.30 in the near term. At $75.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $76.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.52.

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) Key Stats

There are currently 192,909K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,332 M according to its annual income of 409,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 344,400 K and its income totaled 127,680 K.