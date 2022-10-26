22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 45.71% last month.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.18, soaring 12.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.34 and dropped to $1.18 before settling in for the closing price of $1.18. Within the past 52 weeks, XXII’s price has moved between $0.85 and $3.52.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 20.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -47.00%. With a float of $209.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 76 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.65, operating margin of -91.55, and the pretax margin is -105.32.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 20.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 500,565. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 370,789 shares at a rate of $1.35, taking the stock ownership to the 904,938 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 20,324 for $1.69, making the entire transaction worth $34,443. This insider now owns 405,574 shares in total.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -105.37 while generating a return on equity of -59.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Trading Performance Indicators

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)

The latest stats from [22nd Century Group Inc., XXII] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.46 million was inferior to 2.07 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s (XXII) raw stochastic average was set at 25.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2047, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8495. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3867. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4433. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1233. The third support level lies at $1.0667 if the price breaches the second support level.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 283.29 million based on 214,785K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 30,950 K and income totals -32,610 K. The company made 14,480 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.