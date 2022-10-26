-23.51% percent quarterly performance for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is not indicative of the underlying story

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $16.74, soaring 2.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.19 and dropped to $16.74 before settling in for the closing price of $16.63. Within the past 52 weeks, ARQT’s price has moved between $13.59 and $27.40.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.80%. With a float of $57.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 147 employees.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 80.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 07, was worth 19,510. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $19.51, taking the stock ownership to the 380,907 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 04, when Company’s Director sold 6,000 for $20.29, making the entire transaction worth $121,766. This insider now owns 168,208 shares in total.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.5) by $0.23. This company achieved a return on equity of -72.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 10.70 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.14, a number that is poised to hit -1.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

Looking closely at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.74 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) raw stochastic average was set at 5.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.91. However, in the short run, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.23. Second resistance stands at $17.43. The third major resistance level sits at $17.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.33.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.01 billion based on 51,563K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -206,360 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -67,406 K in sales during its previous quarter.