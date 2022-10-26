3.32% volatility in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) last month: This is a red flag warning

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $110.08, soaring 2.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $113.16 and dropped to $108.4261 before settling in for the closing price of $110.11. Within the past 52 weeks, NBIX’s price has moved between $71.88 and $113.63.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 137.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -78.00%. With a float of $93.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +97.78, operating margin of +18.33, and the pretax margin is +8.95.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 549,682. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 4,960 shares at a rate of $110.82, taking the stock ownership to the 15,643 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 04, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $110.54, making the entire transaction worth $552,711. This insider now owns 203,697 shares in total.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.35) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +7.90 while generating a return on equity of 7.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.70% during the next five years compared to 20.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 81.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.79 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.58.

During the past 100 days, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s (NBIX) raw stochastic average was set at 95.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $106.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $114.36 in the near term. At $116.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $119.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $106.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $104.89.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.74 billion based on 95,639K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,134 M and income totals 89,600 K. The company made 378,200 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.