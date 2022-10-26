3.75% volatility in Owens Corning (OC) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 25, 2022, Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) opened at $86.80, higher 2.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.015 and dropped to $86.80 before settling in for the closing price of $86.91. Price fluctuations for OC have ranged from $72.97 to $101.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 8.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 370.50% at the time writing. With a float of $95.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 20000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.08, operating margin of +16.12, and the pretax margin is +15.45.

Owens Corning (OC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 614,080. In this transaction Chair, President and CEO of this company sold 7,600 shares at a rate of $80.80, taking the stock ownership to the 183,384 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s President, Roofing sold 2,700 for $83.12, making the entire transaction worth $224,424. This insider now owns 24,460 shares in total.

Owens Corning (OC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.33) by $0.5. This company achieved a net margin of +11.71 while generating a return on equity of 24.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 370.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.75% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Owens Corning (OC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.26, a number that is poised to hit 3.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens Corning (OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.27 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.40.

During the past 100 days, Owens Corning’s (OC) raw stochastic average was set at 66.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $90.67 in the near term. At $91.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $93.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $84.24.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Key Stats

There are currently 96,239K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,498 M according to its annual income of 995,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,601 M and its income totaled 343,000 K.