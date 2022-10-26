3.91% volatility in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) last month: This is a red flag warning

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $24.69, soaring 3.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.60 and dropped to $24.69 before settling in for the closing price of $24.70. Within the past 52 weeks, EPAC’s price has moved between $16.09 and $24.76.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -14.40% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.90%. With a float of $56.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.23 million.

In an organization with 2100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.45, operating margin of +11.29, and the pretax margin is +8.32.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 48,557. In this transaction EVP, Operations of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $16.19, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s EVP, Operations bought 3,000 for $17.51, making the entire transaction worth $52,535. This insider now owns 3,000 shares in total.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.28) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +7.61 while generating a return on equity of 10.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.20% during the next five years compared to 19.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.5 million. That was better than the volume of 0.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s (EPAC) raw stochastic average was set at 99.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.67. However, in the short run, Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.89. Second resistance stands at $26.20. The third major resistance level sits at $26.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.07.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.43 billion based on 58,142K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 571,220 K and income totals 16,820 K. The company made 151,830 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 11,170 K in sales during its previous quarter.