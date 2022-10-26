$479.42K in average volume shows that Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) is heading in the right direction

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $2.63, up 14.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.045 and dropped to $2.63 before settling in for the closing price of $2.63. Over the past 52 weeks, QSI has traded in a range of $2.22-$8.52.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 82.50%. With a float of $85.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 153 employees.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Quantum-Si incorporated is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 78,526. In this transaction General Counsel & Corp. Secr. of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $3.93, taking the stock ownership to the 227,693 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Interim CEO bought 25,561 for $3.10, making the entire transaction worth $79,175. This insider now owns 2,568,443 shares in total.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -32.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quantum-Si incorporated’s (QSI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 35.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)

Looking closely at Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.5 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Quantum-Si incorporated’s (QSI) raw stochastic average was set at 32.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.78. However, in the short run, Quantum-Si incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.15. Second resistance stands at $3.31. The third major resistance level sits at $3.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.32.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 403.92 million has total of 139,371K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -94,990 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -32,414 K.