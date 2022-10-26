$598.99K in average volume shows that monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) is heading in the right direction

On October 25, 2022, monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) opened at $98.91, higher 11.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $110.26 and dropped to $98.91 before settling in for the closing price of $98.16. Price fluctuations for MNDY have ranged from $85.75 to $450.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 22.00% at the time writing. With a float of $30.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.08 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1064 employees.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of monday.com Ltd. is 32.69%, while institutional ownership is 63.30%.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.02) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for monday.com Ltd. (MNDY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.24.

During the past 100 days, monday.com Ltd.’s (MNDY) raw stochastic average was set at 33.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $116.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $135.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $113.78 in the near term. At $117.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $125.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.00. The third support level lies at $91.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) Key Stats

There are currently 44,151K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 308,150 K according to its annual income of -129,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 123,720 K and its income totaled -45,670 K.